REVIEW: Poison Arrow star ABC's Martin Fry still right on target at Sheffield City Hall

If I were to say to you, 'can you keep a secret'?

Well the secret is out...ABC's Martin Fry live in concert is still right on target with pop classics like Poison Arrow and new tracks from Lexicon Of Love II.

Martin is back centre stage, getting rave reviews, backed by the Southbank Sinfonia Orchestra and conducted by the incredibly talented Anne Dudley, who gave the original Lexicon and latest chart hit follow-up album its big, lush orchestral pop trademark sound.

Fans are being treated to the Lexicon Of Love in its entirety, including The look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, All Of My Heart and Poison Arrow. And the first half is hit after hit of other ABC classics, from When Smokey Sings and The Night You Murdered Love, to new hot radio favourites, Viva Love and Flames Of Desire.

And after a special homecoming performance at Sheffield City Hall last night fans lit up social media sites with glowing comments, describing the show as 'awesome', 'fantastic' and 'amazing'.

Martin, aged 58, originally from Stretford, Manchester, but who founded ABC in the Sheffield in 1980, replied on his own Twitter account @ABCFRY telling them: An incredible night in Sheffield #Sheffieldisaspecialplace

And, in tribute to the fans reaction - who were up out of the seats, dancing and singing their hears out - he told us: "Phenomenal show last night in Sheffield - felt like a homecoming, crowd were incredible.

"These are some of the best shows we have performed."

HERE'S WHAT FANS ARE SAYING:

Rob Fusari @RobFusari : @annedudleymusic and orchestra were tremendous and Performing in the birthplace of ABC! AMAZING!

Martin Fry @ABCFRY: An incredible night in Sheffield #Sheffieldisaspecialplace

JoJo ‏@yorksfairy67: @ABCFRY Absolutely incredible show in #Sheffield tonight. So much talent on stage. Thank you! @SouthbankSinf @annedudleymusic #ABC

Cliff Loveday ‏@thenomadsoul: ABC come home! Sheffield City Hall ~ Brilliant night! @ABCFRY

Chris Bowen ‏@ChrisDBowen: @ABCFRY #Sheffield taking us back to the 80's. and nice shoes Martin

Lynn Hill ‏@Lynnfromqueeny: Great concert tonight in Sheffield City Hall - back to the 80's with ABC !

Kayt ‏@_krato_ : Oh wow @ABCFRY Incredible first half and @SouthbankSinf have turned this concert into a piece of musical heaven @SheffCityHall

Jamie Maltby ‏@MaltbyJamie: ABC Sheffield city hall fantastic last night x

The Lexicon Of Love debut classic album - featuring Poison Arrow, Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough and All Of My Heart performed live in its entirety on tour

Marco Federici ‏@marcofederici1: @ABCFRY hip-hip-hooray-yay! Great to hear the original lineup name checked

Ron Taylor ‏@ron_taylor2: @ABCFRY @annedudleymusic @SouthbankSinf @BongoLily Part one fantastic, bring on Part Two.

Angela F ‏@Angef1: No two-bit musicians for this Sheffield lad, only the full on Southbank Syphonia Orchestra #MartinFry #ABC #LexiconofLove

Huw Lynd-Evans ‏@huwlyndevans: And an awesome show it was too

Lexicon Of Love II - the new 2016 ABC album featuring new chart hits and radio favourites Vive Love and Flames Of Desire

ABC 2016/17 TOUR DATES:

SUN 30 OCTOBER: COLSTON HALLBRISTOL, UK

TUE 1 NOVEMBER: ROYAL CONCERT HALLNOTTINGHAM, UK

WED 2 NOVEMBER: CLIFFS PAVILIONWESTCLIFF-ON-SEA, UK

TUE 15 NOVEMBER: OLYMPIA THEATREDUBLIN, IRELAND

WED 16 NOVEMBER: LIMELIGHTBELFAST, UK

FRI 9 DECEMBER: DE BOERDERIJZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS

SAT 10 DECEMBER: PODIUM DE VORSTINHILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS

MON 12 DECEMBER: GRUENSPANHAMBURG, GERMANY

TUE 13 DECEMBER: UNKNOWN VENUEMANNHEIM, GERMANY

WED 14 DECEMBER: HUXLEYSBERLIN, GERMANY

THU 15 DECEMBER: DIE KANTINECOLOGNE, GERMANY

2017:

SAT 28 JANUARY: MICROSOFT THEATERLOS ANGELES, CA, US

THU 6 APRIL: ROYAL ALBERT HALLLONDON, UK

Tickets for all UK show available from venues or at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For all venues, including additional dates abroad and for more ABC information visit www.abcmartinfry.com