REVIEW: Madness - putting the Ska into Scarborough

Having waited nearly 40 years to watch Madness perform live I was a little nervous that I would be disappointed - far from it!

What a show.

A packed audience

The Nutty Boys appeared at my new favourite venue, Scarborough's Open Air Theatre, and put on a terrific performance that left the crowd crying for more.

Gazing over a sea of bouncing fezes and trilbies, I was amazed to see the magnificent seven take to the stage and not really looking much older than when I first became a fan when I saw them on Top of the Pops in 1979.

Madness are arguably one of the most loved and admired bands of their time and one to whom appeals right across the board, the age difference in the crowd this night testifying to that.

The sense of fun in this vast open air house was uncontrollable.

Sax appeal

I couldn't possibly pick out a highlight because the whole evening was outstanding but crowd pleasers were, of course, Baggy Trousers, Embarrassment and the tune that brought the show to a close, Last Boat To Cairo.

Well if this is Madness, then I know I'm filled with gladness!