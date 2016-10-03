Remember, remember, annual firework display is back!

Fantastic firework fun is on its way as an annual event is just around the corner.

Saturday November 5 sees the return of the annual Penistone community bonfire and firework display organised by Penistone Round Table.

Staffed entirely by volunteers, with every single penny raised being used to fund local charities and organisations, it promises to be another year of fantastic family firework fun.

Anyone over the age of 16 will only pay £4 to enter (£3 if bought in advance online) whilst children under 16 go free.

This year the display will once again be performed by award winning professional display company Sirotechnics.

If anyone is part of a school, youth or charity group then they can enter the ‘Build a Guy’ competition and win a fantastic prize. Please contact penistonebonfire@gmail.com for details on how to enter.

The event takes place at the Penistone Showground, off Back Lane, Penistone (behind Tesco) from 6.45pm. Beat the queue and save money by buying tickets in advance: http://buytickets.at/penistone-round-table/