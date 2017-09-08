RAF Music Community Concert tour visits Sheffield

As the Royal Air Force approaches its centenary year, the RAF bands will be undertaking its annual RAF Charitable Trust UK wide concert tour at the country’s major venues with events to mark this special anniversary.

However, as a smaller independent RAF charity, the Royal Air Force Music Charitable Trust, which over the years has already donated over £30,000 to other service charities, will be marking its own 15th anniversary with concerts to also celebrate these two anniversaries in support of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

The RAF Music Charitable Trust (with its charitable objects to raise welfare funds through the performance of live music by Royal Air Force musicians) specialises in taking the RAF bands to smaller venues, where local communities would otherwise not have the opportunity to hear these internationally acclaimed military bands in concert. On Friday 13 October, this musical celebration comes to Sheffield with an RAF band concert at Forge Valley School featuring the internationally acclaimed Band of the Royal Air Force College along with their big band Royal Air Force Swing Wing.

Based at RAF College Cranwell, Lincolnshire, since its formation in 1920, the Band of the Royal Air Force College is arguably the band which is most steeped in musical history and tradition, performing at a diverse range of venues and engagements across the UK and in countries worldwide. On parade, the Band has performed at the world-renowned Edinburgh Tattoo, Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and was also the first RAF Band to change the guard at Edinburgh Castle. This year has also seen the Band perform for Her Majesty The Queen, unveiling the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial, and also performing in a special tri-service Drumhead Service of Dedication on Horse Guards Parade, in London. On the concert stage the band regularly performs at all the major UK concert halls including the Royal Festival Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London, Symphony Hall in Birmingham, the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham and the Sage Gateshead. It will therefore be a very special occasion to hear the Band performing at Forge Valley School.

As serving members of the RAF, band personnel also support various operations worldwide. Following the 1991 operational deployment of musicians to Field Hospitals in Saudi Arabia during the First Gulf, personnel now routinely serve in Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq, Cyprus and The Falkland Islands, therefore it is appropriate that this concert conducted by Director of Music Squadron Leader Richard Murray, will be in aid of the Royal Air Force Music Charitable Trust to raise welfare funds for various other service charities.

Founder of the charity, Malcolm Goodman MBE says, “As part of a series of band concerts around the country, it’s a real privilege to be invited by Head Teacher and former Royal Air Force musician Mr Dale Barrowclough, to once again present this special charity concert for the local community at Forge Valley School in Sheffield.”

For further information and to purchase tickets for this RAF Anniversary Concert in Sheffield please visit the website at www.rafmct.org.uk/events or contact Forge Valley School on 0114 234 8805 to reserve your ticket.