PREVIEW: What's the story Hope and Glory?

Northern music lovers will make Liverpool their mecca this summer for a unique new event.

Boutique festival Hope and Glory - "stylish yet subversive - think Charles Darwin meets Tim Burton" - is set across August 5 & 6 to attract 12,500 capacity crowd at the Mersey beating heart of a city that has long been byword for musical excellence.

Likes of indie luminaries Lightning Seeds to Starsailor, Ocean Colour Scene to James, The Fratellis to The View will grace Great Exhibition and Wonders Of The Age stages in shadow of stunning Victorian backdrop comprising World Museum, City Library, St George's Hall and St John’s Gardens.

And any celebration that combines Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon with self-styled "idea as mad as box of frogs" Haçienda Classical has got to have a lot going for it.

This eclectic showcase of best bands from recent times will also glory in comedic decadence and carnival sideshows, promising fun, food and drink aplenty at Hoop & Stick pop-up pub, Prince Albert's Little Secret cocktail bar and Mother's Ruin gin palace.

Other intriguing attractions include Lady Garden Stage, Dr Johnston's Clandestine Gathering spoken word area, Darwin's Little Darlings kids' games and theatre zone, Kaleidoscope Corner, complete with grow-up games, and Mr Edison's Electric Emporium mobi-charging facility, with toilets suitably signposted Longjohns & Bloomers.

With weekend tickets value for money £89 booking fee inclusive - visit www.hopeandgloryfestival.co.uk - for such an adventurous artists' extravaganza, demand is likely to be great to converge on the St George's Quarter venue conveniently just several hundred metres, as Liver Bird flies, from Lime Street rail station travel hub.

Music line-up

SATURDAY

THE GREAT EXHIBITION STAGE

James

Razorlight

The Fratellis

Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon

The View

Embrace

Badly Drawn Boy

Pigeon Detectives

The Membranes And 25 Piece Choir

Clay

WONDERS OF THE AGE STAGE

Starsailor

Lucy Spraggan

Dave Mccabe (The Zutons) with Ian Skelly (The Coral)

Chris Helme (The Seahorses)

The Ordinary Boys

Abichan

Wild Front

Haunt The Wood

The Jackobins

SUNDAY

GREAT EXHIBITION STAGE

Hacienda Classical with special guests Shaun Ryder & Bez (Happy Mondays) & Tim Booth (James)

Ocean Colour Scene

Tom Chaplin

Lightning Seeds

Public Service Broadcasting

Reverend & The Makers

Zak Abel

Clean Cut Kid

Show Hawk Duo

Trampolene

WONDERS OF THE AGE STAGE

The Twang

The Shimmer Band

The Blinders

Coquin Migale

Vynce

Avalanche Party

Cabezudos

Glass Mountain

Indigo Velvet

The Dantevilles