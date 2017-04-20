PREVIEW: What's the story Hope and Glory?

Northern music lovers will make Liverpool their mecca this summer for a unique new event.
Boutique festival Hope and Glory - "stylish yet subversive - think Charles Darwin meets Tim Burton" - is set across August 5 & 6 to attract 12,500 capacity crowd at the Mersey beating heart of a city that has long been byword for musical excellence.
Likes of indie luminaries Lightning Seeds to Starsailor, Ocean Colour Scene to James, The Fratellis to The View will grace Great Exhibition and Wonders Of The Age stages in shadow of stunning Victorian backdrop comprising World Museum, City Library, St George's Hall and St John’s Gardens.
And any celebration that combines Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon with self-styled "idea as mad as box of frogs" Haçienda Classical has got to have a lot going for it.
This eclectic showcase of best bands from recent times will also glory in comedic decadence and carnival sideshows, promising fun, food and drink aplenty at Hoop & Stick pop-up pub, Prince Albert's Little Secret cocktail bar and Mother's Ruin gin palace.
Other intriguing attractions include Lady Garden Stage, Dr Johnston's Clandestine Gathering spoken word area, Darwin's Little Darlings kids' games and theatre zone, Kaleidoscope Corner, complete with grow-up games, and Mr Edison's Electric Emporium mobi-charging facility, with toilets suitably signposted Longjohns & Bloomers.
With weekend tickets value for money £89 booking fee inclusive - visit www.hopeandgloryfestival.co.uk - for such an adventurous artists' extravaganza, demand is likely to be great to converge on the St George's Quarter venue conveniently just several hundred metres, as Liver Bird flies, from Lime Street rail station travel hub.
Music line-up
SATURDAY
THE GREAT EXHIBITION STAGE
James
Razorlight
The Fratellis
Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon
The View
Embrace
Badly Drawn Boy
Pigeon Detectives
The Membranes And 25 Piece Choir
Clay
WONDERS OF THE AGE STAGE
Starsailor
Lucy Spraggan
Dave Mccabe (The Zutons) with Ian Skelly (The Coral)
Chris Helme (The Seahorses)
The Ordinary Boys
Abichan
Wild Front
Haunt The Wood
The Jackobins
SUNDAY
GREAT EXHIBITION STAGE
Hacienda Classical with special guests Shaun Ryder & Bez (Happy Mondays) & Tim Booth (James)
Ocean Colour Scene
Tom Chaplin
Lightning Seeds
Public Service Broadcasting
Reverend & The Makers
Zak Abel
Clean Cut Kid
Show Hawk Duo
Trampolene
WONDERS OF THE AGE STAGE
The Twang
The Shimmer Band
The Blinders
Coquin Migale
Vynce
Avalanche Party
Cabezudos
Glass Mountain
Indigo Velvet
The Dantevilles