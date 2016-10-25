PREVIEW: 5,4,3,2,1...Sixties icons The Manfreds on UK tour

Do Wah Diddy, Pretty Flamingo and 5-4-3-2-1 hitmakers Manfred Man were 60s icons and are still going strong almost 55-years later as The Manfreds - now on a 29 date UK tour.

They play York Grand Opera House tonight - Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

Other dates include Buxton Opera House, on November 22 and Sheffield City Hall, on November 27. Full tour information below.

The Maximum Rhythm N’ Blues Tour features original Manfred Mann actor, TV, film and stage star Paul Jones and Mike d'Abo, who replaced him as frontman ahead of the band's other huge hit with Mighty Quinn.

Founding members Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness swill also be joined with Rob Townsend, Marcus Cliffe and Simon Currie.

Special guests include Tina Turner's former backing singer and soul star PP Arnold, famed for The First Cut Is The Deepest/Reach Out (I'll Be There).plus organist bandleader Zoot Money, who has worked with everybody from Alan Price to The Animals.

Zoot Money is the outrageous founder of the The Big Roll Band, famous for their huge single Big Time Operator, and one of the prime fixtures of the infamous Flamingo Club in Wardour Street: the birthplace of British RnB music at the heart of the swinging ‘60s.

Rhythm and Blues started in America, but many British artists have come to define the genre which is being celebrated on the tour.

The Manfreds are celebrating 25 years since their reformation. They have since gone on to tour extensively around the world, recently marking their 50th anniversary.

As well as performing band classics on the tour, they will also perform tracks that brought them success as individual artists, such as the Mike d'Abo penned Build Me Up Buttercup, which was a smash hit for The Foundations, as well as Handbags and Gladrags, which was a monster single most notably for Rod Stewart, as well as Stereophonics, whose version is lovingly synonymous with soundtracking the opening credits of Ricky Gervais' classic comedy, The Office.

TOUR DATES 2016

19th October Portsmouth Kings Theatre

20th October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

21st October Salisbury City Hall

22nd October Birmingham Town Hall

25th October York Grand Opera House

26th October Sunderland Empire Theatre

27th October Preston Guildhall

29th October Southport Theatre

30th October Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

2nd November Chatham Central Theatre

3rd November Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

4th November Worthing Pavilion Theatre

5th November Basingstoke The Anvil

6th November Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre

10th November London Cadogan Hall

11th November Dartford Orchard Theatre

12th November High Wycombe Swan Theatre

15th November Torquay Princess Theatre

16th November Guildford G-Live

17th November St Albans Alban Arena

18th November Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

22nd November Buxton Opera House

23rd November Gateshead The Sage

24th November Manchester Palace Theatre

26th November Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

27th November Sheffield City Hall

29th November Northampton Royal & Derngate

1st December Crawley The Hawth

2nd December Poole The Lighthouse

