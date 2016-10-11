Prepare to be scared with howling Halloween events in South Yorkshire

Prepare to be scared with two howling Halloween events in South Yorkshire.

On October 31 students from Rotherham College will take you on a terrifying trail into the darker side of the town’s past.

The evening begins at The Wharncliffe Restaurant at 7pm with hot drinks and buns served by zombies, exorcists, various dead people and creatures and the screening of ten minute film ‘Deadlines’.

At the bang of a drum the undead narrator will begin the walk with tales of terror, introducing characters unearthed from the past with the hope that participants will help, on this most dangerous night, to lay ghoulish demons and haunting memories to rest.

Prepare to meet a weak-willed Victorian doctor, a woman accused of witchcraft, a monk and many more desperate and tortured souls.

So, join this walk, if you dare, on All Hallows’ Eve, with zombies, witches, a werewolf and all things spooky!

Tickets are on sale at Rotherham Visitor Centre - adults £5 and 14 to 16-year-olds £4. Please note this event is suitable for 14 year olds and over. In addition there are a few hills on the walk.

Between October 22 and 30 there is a Halloween spooky spectacular at Chatsworth for little monsters throughout half term in the house, garden and farmyard.

Those who dare to visit can expect spooktacular surprises around every corner; from creepy crafts to a ghoulish trail through the house and Fright Flights into the deep, dark Warlock Wood.

In the farmyard visitors can get up close to some creepy creatures with reptile handling sessions. It’s wise to watch out for cobwebs when exploring the abandoned tunnel and listening to spine-tingling stories in the garden.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for dates, times and prices.