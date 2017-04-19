PAW SHOW: Yorkshire puppy lovers can enjoy children's classic show live

Local families are already going barking mad for PAW Patrol Live! regional performance tickets.

August 23 sees Leeds First Direct Arena stage for first time Race To The Rescue show, featuring favourite characters (introduced below) for action-packed and high-energy musical adventure (here accompanied by timely "which pup are you" kids' quiz).

Based on hit animated TV series, produced by Spin Master and presented by Life Like Touring, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol Live! proves "‘no job is too big, no pup is too small" by sharing life lessons for all ages covering citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as each familiar star uses their unique skills and teamwork techniques.

When Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found during day of Great Adventure Bay Race, Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and newcomer Everest come to the rescue when they take to the stage.

The Yorkshire show, including two acts and an intermission, incorporates innovative costume approach that brings the pups to life on stage with their vehicles and packs during the all-important rescue mission. The performance features up-tempo music and cleverly written script, all amounting to excellent introduction to live theatre for youngsters.

Classic theatrical scenery, along with high-tech video wall, visually transports families to popular locations from the screen such The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain. During the show, the audience - young and old alike - will enjoy opportunities to participate in the canine capers and become part of PAW Patrol Cheer Team.

Tickets are available at www.firstdirectarena.com and on 0844 2481585.