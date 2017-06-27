New ways to play tennis at South Yorkshire park

With Wimbledon around the corner, the tennis season is in full swing and what better time to get out on court with friends and family.

There’s now more ways to play locally: Rotherham Council has entered into an exciting new partnership with Parks Tennis, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Places for People Leisure to get more people enjoying tennis on the courts at Clifton Park and Ravenfield Tennis Club.

The partnership sees low-cost tennis being offered to adults and children of all ages and abilities. Courts can be booked online at parkstennis.co.uk/rotherham: select your venue, choose a court and time, and grab a racket for a game with friends.

This new tennis programme offers many benefits including:

• Online booking to reserve courts in advance and avoid wasted trips or waiting around

• Reduced ‘pay and play’ court prices: £6 per court (for up to 4 adult players) and £4 (for concessions)

• Great value Rotherham Parks Tennis Passes for occasional, regular or frequent players, from just £2 a court all year round

• Community coaching for juniors and adults, including family-friendly ‘Tennis For Free’ sessions coming soon on Sundays

• Local Tennis League pairing people up for friendly matches in the park

• Extended hours of play, from early morning to late evening

The Clifton Park tennis programme is aimed at both beginners and past players who want to get back into the swing on court, regardless of age or ability.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Working and Cultural Services, Taiba Yasseen, said: “Tennis is a much-loved part of British life but for many of us it’s been more associated with watching Wimbledon and cheering on the likes of Andy Murray and Johanna Konta than personally taking to the courts.

“I hope that our new partnership with Parks Tennis will change that and inspire people to have a go at tennis themselves in Clifton Park. You can now reserve a court online to play with friends and family, take part in a Local Tennis League providing friendly matches and benefit from low cost coaching too.”

Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Regional Tennis Participation Manager Paul Sheard said: “It’s great to see councils embracing new ways of working and Parks Tennis are leading the way in offering taster tennis sessions and easily accessible courts at very affordable prices. We’re delighted to partner the Council and also Places for People Leisure to get more people playing tennis more often on the courts at Clifton Park.”

Jess Redfearn, Parks Tennis Community Tennis Manager, added: “It’s exciting to be involved in this Rotherham tennis programme, which also includes two courts at Ravenfield Tennis Club in a lovely quiet setting. Research suggests there is a desire for people to try our sport for the first time or get back on court after a period of not playing. The options are there to help anyone get into the swing of things and it’s great value too.”

For further information and to get on court visit parkstennis.co.uk/rotherham or call 0114 349 1198.

To find out more about sport and leisure facilities in Rotherham go to www.rotherham.gov.uk/leisure