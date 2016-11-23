New Doncaster filmed Still Open All Hours to air on BBC1 at Christmas

The new series of Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours will begin its run this Christmas, the BBC has confirmed.

Exact details of screening times and dates have not yet been revealed, but the broadcaster announced yesterday that the show would be part of its festive offering which also includes Doctor Who, The Great British Bake Off, Sherlock and Mrs Brown's Boys.

Filming for the third series of the cornershop sitcom took place in Balby earlier this year.

Star Sir David Jason and the rest of the cast spent two weeks shooting scenes at the Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby in September after the shop was converted to Arkwright's cluttered emporium once again.

The new run will once again see Sir David (Granville) returning to run his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy.

It follows on from a six-part series last winter which proved a big hit with fans, drawing in more than eight million viewers.

The first series and a Christmas special, which kick started the show's revival, also proved a success.

Joining Sir David for the new season are Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, James Baxter, Brigit Forsyth, Nina Wadia, Stephanie Cole, Tim Healy and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

However, Lynda Baron, who plays buxom Nurse Gladys Emmanuel, will be absent from this series due to a clash in filming schedules.

A sequel to Open All Hours, starring Ronnie Barker, Still Open All Hours was originally envisioned as a one-off special in 2013, but after it proved to be a ratings hit BBC with over 12 million viewers, a full series was then commissioned.