Will You be heading along to see Eighties star Hazel?

A star of the Eighties has announced a special show in Sheffield – performing songs from her first three albums backed by a full electric band.

Hazel O’Connor has announced the show, performing songs from Breaking Glass, Sons & Lovers and Cover Plus, at Sheffield University’s The Foundry on Sunday, November 19.

The 62-year-old singer-songwriter, from Coventry, enjoyed success in the early 1980s with singles such as 1980 top-five hit Eighth Day, D-Days, a number 10 hit in 1981 and its follow-up Will You, which reached number eight the same year, as well as starring in the film Breaking Glass alongside Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels.

The award-winning singer, writer and actress became an overnight sensation after her BAFTA nominated portrayal of Kate in the 1980 smash-hit film.

During this period, Hazel released three of her most successful albums – 1980’s number-five hit Breaking Glass, its 1981 follow-up Sons and Lovers and number 32 hit Cover Plus later the same year, which produced a stream of top 10 hits.

Hazel says: “I’m looking forward to be playing excerpts from these three albums, as I often don’t get the opportunity to play my early songs.”

She will be joined on stage with a five-piece band including saxophone player Clare Hirst, who has performed with Communards and David Bowie and keyboardist Sarah Fisher, who has played with Eurythmics.

She will also be joined on stage by her brother Neil O’Connor for the first time since their two-week residency at famous London venue Ronnie Scott’s back in 1984.

Neil played guitars on the Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus album and enjoyed his own success as the front man of the punk band The Flys.

Hazel says: “To be joined by Neil, who was there at the inception of these songs, is a privilege for me.

“Likewise, getting to play with my sisters in music, sax player Clare Hirst and keyboards and vocalist Sarah Fisher in this full band line-up is gonna be a powerful thing.”

And Hazel is performing at WellowFest in North Nottinghamshire tomorrow.

She is headlining the opening night of the three-day festival alongside another Eighties icon in Toyah Willcox – much to the delight of festival organiser David Chapelhow.

He said: “I am blessed as I love Hazel O’Connor.”

Saturday is headlined by The Blockheads, while Ferocious Dog – featuring Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine guitarist Les “Fruitbat” Carter –headline the Sunday night.

Tickets for WellowFest, priced from £35 are available from wellowfest.co.uk

Tickets for Hazel’s solo Sheffield show are now on sale from foundrysu.com priced from £25.

Hazel O’Connor, The Foundry, Sheffield, Sunday, November 19, hazeloconnor.com