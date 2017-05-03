WATCH AND LISTEN: South Yorkshire singing plumber's cheeky Ed Sheeran cover gets 1.7m views - WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT

Singing plumber Paul Ballington has become an internet sensation after more than 1.7 million people listened to his cheeky cover of an Ed Sheeran song.

The Rotherham man, who has previously released songs ahead of the World Cup and Tour de Yorkshire, has just released his latest track which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media sites such as YouTube.

His latest song 'Yorkshire Bird' parodies Ed Sheeran's hit single Galway Girl.

At the start of the video he jokes that Halifax-born Ed should be singing songs about women from Yorkshire.

The first line goes 'She played darts in local club, she liked her pints and she liked her grub'.

Paul, who is from Throapham, near Dinnington, said he was surprised at how many hits the song has had from listeners around the world.

Paul Ballington.

He added: "It went to two million within two days. It was just crazy.

"A lot of these comedy and parody songs have done alright in the past and I have been close to one million views with a few, but nothing quite to the scale of this one."