Ultimate Eagles, Sheffield City Hall

The band, acclaimed as the world’s leading tribute to The Eagles, are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic album Hotel California.

They will perform the legendary album’s highlights, including Life in the Fast Lane and Take it Easy, as well as the anthemic title track itself, alongside a selection of their greatest hits.

Thy have performed to more than 500,000 people worldwide.

Individually, the band’s members have toured the globe with acts including Thunder, Janet Jackson and Bonnie Tyler, plying their trade on the biggest festival and arena stages around.

If youprefer prog rock to West Coast laidback rock, The Floyd Effect perform at Buxton Opera House. Expect to be taken on a journey from the Dark Side of the Moon, through to Wish You Were Here and The Wall, all the way to The Division Bell. The band’s members are all top quality musicians who aim to faithfully recreate the music and intensity of a Pink Floyd concert, supported by a big light show with a circular screen, projections and lasers.

Both shows are on tomorrow night. City Hall: 0114 2789789 or go to Sheffield City Hall Buxton: 0298 72190 or visit Buxton Opera House