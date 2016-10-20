Two bands ready to Mix and Vamp it up after announcing arena tours

Two of the UK’s biggest pop bands have announced 2017 arena tours – including dates in Sheffield.

The X Factor 2011 winners Little Mix – who have enjoyed success with chart-toppers including Cannonball, Wings and Black Magic – are preparing to release their fourth studio album, Glory Days, next month.

And they have now announced The Glory Days Tour 2017, which kicks off at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Describing the band as “the world’s biggest girl group”, a tour spokesman said: “Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts.

“Pop acts like Little Mix don’t come along that often. Growing better and bolder with each new album, things are about to go properly interstellar.”

Tickets for the Sheffield show go on sale tomorrow, Friday, October 21, at 9am, via Gigs and Tours and Ticket Master

Sheffield favourites The Vamps have just released their new single, All Night, ahead of their third album next year, as well as announcing a 2017 world tour.

The band – singer Brad Simpson, guitarist James McVey, bassist Connor Ball and drummer Tristan Evans – burst onto the scene in 2013, debuting at numbers two, three and two with their first three singles, Can We Dance, Wild Heart and Last Night respectively.

The Vamps following continues to grow rapidly – their YouTube channel has just topped 119 million views and combined with their VEVO channel, they are quickly approaching half-a-billion views and 2.7 million subscribers.

They often trend around the world on Twitter and have more than 3.2 million followers.

The band are also regulars on Facebook and have a series of Facebook Lives this week to announce the single and world tour to their 6.2 million Facebook fans.

The Vamps kick off the UK leg of their world tour with a show at Sheffield Arena on Friday, April 28. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 19, at 10am, from Ticket Master and See Tickets