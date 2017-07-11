TV TOWIE heart-throb Mark Wright to perform DJ set on St Leger Ladies' Day at Doncaster Racecourse

TV presenter, heart-throb and The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright is to appear at this year's Ladies' Day at Doncaster Racecourse.

The star will appear at Town Moor on September 14 when he will perform a ninety minute DJ set straight after the day’s racing and will also be on hand to meet a handful of racegoers during the day who will be selected from an earlier competition.

Abby Chandler Head of Marketing at Doncaster Racecourse said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to our racecourse on one of our most spectacular days - Ladies Day and we look forward to showing him some true Yorkshire hospitality.

“After a packed race card Mark will take to the stage and delight the after racing crowds with a DJ set showcasing his inimitable charisma and stage presence.”

Mark shot to fame on the reality TV series The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) and has since then become a household TV name appearing on BBC Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m a Celebrity. Mark is married to Michelle Keegan, known for her role in ITV’s Coronation Street and more recently the BBC hit drama Our Girl.