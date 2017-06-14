Trio of stars set for Sherwood Forest shows

If you go down to the woods next weekend, you’re sure of a big surprise.

For three of Britain’s biggest music acts will be taking performing in Sherwood Forest.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Elbow are all taking to the Sherwood Pines stage as part of the popular annual Forest Live series concerts, which sees concerts at Forestry Commission sites across the country.

Pop prince Olly, who shot to fame after finishing runner-up in hit TV talent show The X Factor in 2009, is performing on Friday, June 23.

A show spokesman said: “2016 has been another incredible year for Olly Murs which has seen him celebrate his fourth successive number one album, 24 Hrs, becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from The X Factor.

“Olly has already played 23 UK shows this year, confirming his reputation as one of Britain’s very best live performers.”

Support comes from fellow The X Factor star Louise Johnson, who won the 2015 series.

The following night sees legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones – famous for songs such as Delilah and Green, Green Grass of Home – perform to a sell-out crowd, with support from Into The Ark, who he mentored to finish second in another TV talent show, The Voice, earlier this year.

On Sunday, June 25, it is the turn of Bury rockers stars Elbow, with support from The Beta Band lead singer Steve Mason.

A show spokesman said: “Frontman Guy Garvey’s story-telling lyrics have honed their unique identity and sound to establish the band a passionate fan base and critical acclaim. “Renowned for the intimacy of their live shows, stand-out gigs include Glastonbury Festival’s sunset slot with a trio of sets on the Pyramid Stage, taking part in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games performing their classic track‘One Day Like This and recreating their Mercury Prize-winning album, The Seldom Seen Kid’ with the BBC Concert Orchestra.”

Sir Tom Jones on stage. Picture: Jane Coltman.

A Forest Live spokesman said: “Forest Live takes place in June and July every summer, with an eclectic mix of acts perform in seven spectacular forest locations across the country.

“Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences.

“Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

“Over Forest Live’s 16-year history, more than 1.5 million music fans have attended the concerts and money raised has contributed to a range of projects, from wildlife conservation to making improvements for visitors.

Elbow out for a seaside stroll. Picture: Andrew Whitton.

For further information and tickets, see www.forestry.gov.uk/music

