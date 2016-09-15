Travis Closer to Academy concert

Glasgow quartet Travis have announced a special show in Sheffield – one of just two dates announced in England.

The band – famous for top-10 hits such as Why Does It Always Rain on Me?, Turn, Sing and Closer – released their eighth studio album this year, seeing Everything at Once reach number five.

A spokesman for the quartet, which have two number one albums, five top-10 singles, two Brit Awards and more than eight million record sales in their career to date, said: “Travis have had one hell of a year.

“After a widely acclaimed tour that took in 10 dates across the UK, and a top-five album in Everything At Once, they recently announced a huge show in Glasgow and are now adding two dates to this end of year live outing, in Liverpool and Sheffield.”

The hometown arena show takes place at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro four days before Christmas, with the Sheffield show set for the night before, at the Steel City’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, December 20.

For now, the band – singer/guitarist Fran Healy, bassist Dougie Payne, guitarist Andy Dunlop and drummer Neil Primrose – are concentrating on the release of their next single, Idlewild, which is set for September 23.

The spokesman said: “The haunting new single was written by the band and features stunning vocals from Josephine Oniyama. The track is the follow up to the top-20 airplay radio favourites Animals, 3 Miles High and Magnificent Time.

Tickets for the Sheffield show go on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 16, at 9am, via Gigs and Tours