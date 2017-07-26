Tickets on sale for The Crookes’ final farewell in Sheffield

Have your say

Sheffield favourites The Crookes have called it a day – but are planning to go out in style.

After nearly 10 years and four albums, the quartet of Daniel Hopewell, George Waite, Tom Dakin and Adam Crofts have decided to go their separate ways after a trio of farewell shows – in Amsterdam, Berlin and a hometown gig in Sheffield.

The band said: “We remain the best of friends and always will be.

“We have had an incredible life together as a band and we’re very proud of everything we’ve achieved.

“The last decade has been very good to us and we are happy to be going out on a high note.

“We want to say a massive thank you for coming to the shows, buying the records, sending us messages and gifts, even opening your homes to us and letting us sleep on your floors on tour.

“You have given us the most amazing experiences and for

that we’ll always be grateful.”

And tickets are now on sale to their final show at The Leadmill on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from leadmill.co.uk

The band said: “We couldn’t leave without a proper goodbye.

“We’d love for you to join us for one last time.”