Ticket holders for axed Mark Ronson gig at Doncaster Racecourse can swap to see Ocean Colour Scene or Texas

Ticket holders for the axed Mark Ronson concert at Doncaster Racecourse can upgrade to see Texas or Ocean Colour Scene - or get a refund. venue bosses have announced.

The superstar DJ and Uptown Funk hitmaker was due to perform after racing at Town Moor this Saturday - but he has pulled out of the concert and will now be replaced by UK chart stars Rudimental who have been drafted in at short notice.

Ticket holders for the Ronson show can either attend the Rudimental concert using existing tickets, upgrade them to see forthcoming acts Ocean Colour Scene or Texas for no extra cost or they are entitled to a full refund which can be arranged on 01302 304200.

Last week, Doncaster Racecourse announced the musician and producer was "unable to perform."

Head of Marketing at Doncaster Racecourse, Abby Chandler, said “We are delighted that the multi-award winning Rudimental has agreed to step in and play Doncaster for the first time."We look forward to a fantastic evening of racing and music at our Construction Index race evening and wish Mark Ronson all the best as he takes some time out from performing.”

Ocean Colour Scene are due to appear on August 5 with Texas on August 19.