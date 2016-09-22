The World Famous Elvis Show, Sheffield City Hall

The man commended in the King’s birthplace as the world’s leading Elvis performer, Chris Connor stars in a new production, never seen before in the UK.

Chris won his accolade in a worldwide fan poll and was presented with his award in Memphis.

The show features the live 13-piece band The Steels and backing singer The Sweet Harmonies to help re-create two of Elvis’s iconic eras.

That’s The Way It Is looks at Elvis at a point when he decided to abandon movie roles and return triumphantly to concerts. This part of the show re-creates a performance in 1970 in Las Vegas.

The second show sees Elvis to years later in June 1972, when he played four sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for a total of 80,000 fans. It was his first-ever live appearance in the city and only five years before his death. The wide-ranging set list includes Proud Mary, Can’t Help Falling In Love and Blue Suede Shoes.

Elvis’s friend and tour manager Joe Espisito said: “Wow, that boy is good, he looks like Elvis, with the same energy”.

There’s a free meet and greet after every show.

Box office: Sheffield City Hall or 0114 278 9789.