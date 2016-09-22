Search

The World Famous Elvis Show, Sheffield City Hall

Chris Connor stars in The World Famous Elvis Show at Sheffield City Hall

The man commended in the King’s birthplace as the world’s leading Elvis performer, Chris Connor stars in a new production, never seen before in the UK.

Chris won his accolade in a worldwide fan poll and was presented with his award in Memphis.

The show features the live 13-piece band The Steels and backing singer The Sweet Harmonies to help re-create two of Elvis’s iconic eras.

That’s The Way It Is looks at Elvis at a point when he decided to abandon movie roles and return triumphantly to concerts. This part of the show re-creates a performance in 1970 in Las Vegas.

The second show sees Elvis to years later in June 1972, when he played four sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for a total of 80,000 fans. It was his first-ever live appearance in the city and only five years before his death. The wide-ranging set list includes Proud Mary, Can’t Help Falling In Love and Blue Suede Shoes.

Elvis’s friend and tour manager Joe Espisito said: “Wow, that boy is good, he looks like Elvis, with the same energy”.

There’s a free meet and greet after every show.

Box office: Sheffield City Hall or 0114 278 9789.