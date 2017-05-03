The Twang ready to take Sheffield back in time

Rewind 10 years ago – The Twang are the “best new band in Britain”, says NME, every A&R man in the country has been hot footing it to Birmingham to sign the indie-rockers and shows across the UK are selling out in record time.

The band win the NME’s best newcomers award for debut single Wide Awake, a number 15 hit, which is followed just two months later by number-eight smash Either Way.

Two weeks later, debut long-player Love It When I Feel Like This reaches number three in the album charts.

A band spokesman says: “The Twang is a gang and a hardworking gang, they’re from the normal life lived in towns and cities across the country but they want more and they are getting it.

“Most importantly, they’ve achieved their initial goal; to make this record and document the world as they see it, the world as they, and their friends, who are a huge part of this story and this album, live it.

“They are the most talked about band of 2007 but they are also one of the brightest hopes to emerge from the UK in years, defining universal experiences and the highs and lows of life.”

And now the band themselves are going to take people back to that time with their Love It When It Feels Like 2007 tour, playing the debut album in full, from start to finish, for the first time.

The anniversary tour kicks off in November and includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Thursday, December 14.

Tickets, priced from £21.50, go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10am, from ticketmaster.co.uk

