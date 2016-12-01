Star soprano Lesley joins choir again

Doncaster-born soprano sensation Lesley Garrett is set to appear at Sheffield City Hall in Dore Male Voice Choir’s newly-announced Celebrity Concert on Saturday, March 25.

The concert, staged to raise funds for dementia charity Lost Chord, will also feature Unite the Union Brass Band performing alongside the Sheffield choir.

Britain’s best-known soprano, Lesley Garrett has found a unique place in the heart of the nation, both as an icon of opera and classical music with hugely successful records, concert tours and appearances at major sporting events, as well as an immensely popular public figure and broadcaster showcasing her down-to-earth Northern charm on television’s Who Do You Think You Are, Strictly Come Dancing and Loose Women.

She reunites with Dore Male Voice Choir, returning to the venue where they gave a stunning 2014 concert, having also collaborated on television for the BBC’s Songs of Praise.

Joining them on stage will be Unite the Union Brass Band, one of South Yorkshire’s most successful brass ensembles with a history stretching back more than 100 years.

Formed in 1964, Dore Male Voice Choir’s 78 members boast a diverse repertoire covering the whole music spectrum including opera, musicals, sacred, spirituals and folk songs. They have sung in Latin, Welsh, Russian, Xhosa and Maori, always from memory

The choir have performed in the Royal Albert Hall and London Guildhall and have made numerous radio and television appearances, touring overseas.

Tickets are available online at sheffieldcityhall.co.uk over the phone on 0114 2789789 and in person at the Sheffield City Hall Box Office.