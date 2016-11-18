Star Peter Steeled for Roots gig

A long-time member of folk-rockers Steeleye Span is preparing to take his “new” trio to the stage in Doncaster.

Fiddle player Peter Knight joined the folk veterans way back in 1970, finally departing at the end of 2013 to concentrate on Gigspanner,

The band, which features Peter, Vincent Salzfaas on percussion and Roger Flack on guitar, “play an individual blend of folk and hot jazz with African rhythms”.

Now they are set to play Doncaster’s Roots Music Club.

The band released their debut album, Lipreading The Poet, eight years ago this month, but since leaving Steeleye Span, a club spokesman said, Peter “has turned his full attention to Gigspanner and in the process firmly established their burgeoning reputation as one of the most innovative acts on the folk/roots scene”.

The spokesman said: “There is far more to Gigspanner than meets the eye, and to categorise these virtuoso performers purely as folk musicians would be to significantly undersell them, and to deny audiences the full scope of their musical embrace.

“British traditional music forms the bedrock of the trio’s repertoire, but the approach is what sets it apart – leaving room with the arrangements to spread and stretch the music in the moment.”

Gigspanner play Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre tomorrow, Friday, November 18, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on the door, or £10 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk