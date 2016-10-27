Springtime offers Low highlight

Following the immediate sell-out of their previously announced show at Hammersmith Apollo, America’s All Time Low have announced a full UK tour for next year – including a date in Sheffield.

The Baltimore quartet have sold more than 1.3 million albums worldwide, raked in 100 million-plus views on YouTube, toured with the biggest names in music, and taken over airwaves around the globe, as well as enjoying huge chart success in the UK, including a number one album with 2015’s Future Hearts.

Now the band, of frontman Alex Gaskarth, guitarist Jack Barakat, bassist Zack Merrick and drummer Rian Dawson are back with a UK tour which includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, March 24.

An Academy spokesman said: “Since bursting onto the scene in 2003, All Time Low have become a bona fide worldwide sensation. The band’s last album, Future Hearts, was released in 2015 and went to the top of the UK and US album charts upon release.”

n Tickets, priced from £29, are now available from www.sheffieldacademy.co.uk