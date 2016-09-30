South Yorkshire show set to showcase elbow's new album

Guy Garvey's award-winning alternative rock group will play Doncaster Dome on the band's biggest tour since 2008.

Tickets for the March gig go on sale at 9am next Friday (October 7) with venue bosses excited at the prospect of welcoming Mercury Prize-winners (whose hit One Day Like This is soundtracked here).

Chris Hone, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage the Dome, said: “We are delighted elbow will be performing here as part of their tour. We look forward to welcoming them on March 15 2017 and are sure this will be a great gig.”

The tour sees them returns to towns last visited promoting breakthrough album ‘The Seldom Seen Kid' while final tour of previous platter 'The Take Off and Landing of Everything' last year saw the combo play longest ever residences in home town Manchester and London. The move to repeat the plan to visit as many places as possible came from fans' feedback.

elbow are currently in Salford-based Blueprint Studios recording seventh studio album after a year that saw members undertake solo work. Craig Potter produced critically acclaimed ‘Meet The Humans’ for Steve Mason and guitarist Mark Potter formed blues, folk and roots band The Plumedores while frontman Guy released debut solo album ‘Courting the Squall’,

The new, as yet untitled, LP will be released on February 3 with further details to be announced soon.