Sherlocks set for biggest tour yet

Sheffield’s Radio 1 indie stars The Sherlocks have announced their biggest UK tour with a special homecoming early next year.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast when they go on sale tomorrow, Friday, November 18, at 10am.

Fans can see them play in front of a home crowd when they perform at The Foundry, Sheffield, on Friday, March 3 – for full tour details and tickets, visit thesherlocksmusic.co.uk

The tour will last six weeks and feature 35 dates, starting in Inverness on February 1, and ending in Tunbridge Wells on March 15.

The Sherlocks – frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother Brandon on drums, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother Andy on bass – have also announced they will be in the recording studio soon.

There is still no word about a record deal, but fans will be hoping for an album later next year.

The tour follows their sold- out UK Tour in September.

They have been building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill.

With great support from the likes of Steve Lamacq, Annie Mac and Huw Stephens, they are following the great tradition of guitar groups from their area.

They secured a much coveted support slot on the Libertine’s Arena Tour earlier this year, as well as festival slots at Reading, Leeds and Bestival amongst others,