Sheffield teenager and his tuba join top orchestra

His passion for the tuba has won a talented Sheffield teenager a coveted place in next year’s National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Tapton sixth former Christopher Barron began playing the tuba just four years ago. Now, he will join 162 other young musicians from across the country to play in what is widely seen as the world’s greatest orchestra of teenagers.

The 17-year old who lives in Fulwood was thrilled to hear he had been granted a place. When he was 10 he learned to play the euphonium with Concord Allstars marching band. Later he switched to the tuba, and joined the Sheffield Youth Orchestra three years ago.

He said: “I would say one of my main influences is the brass band movement that is so prominent in Sheffield. I am a member of Stannington Brass Band and this has been key to my development.

“I’m really excited to be part of the NYO. It is an incredible opportunity.”

There is a great deal for Chris to look forward to as he prepares for his adventure...

National Youth Orchestra musicians take part in three residencies with inspirational music directors, give eight major concerts, play live on BBC Radio 3, appear on Classic FM, and will celebrate the release of a new recording of The Planets by the orchestra.

There were 764 applications for the 2017 orchestra. Over a decade NYO has moved from 35 to 51 per cent state school musicians, and 21.9 per cent of the new intake identify as non-white British, a 4.9 per cent increase on last year.

The orchestra will perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, on January 5, in the Symphony Hall, Birmingham, on January 6, and the Royal Festival Hall, London, on January 7, exploring Szymanowski Symphony No 4 and Rachmaninov Symphony No 2, through the lens of Brett Dean’s Komarov’s Fall.