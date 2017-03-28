Sheffield pop legends ABC announce homecoming show at City Hall

Sheffield pop legends ABC have announced a homecoming show at the City Hall as part of a nationwide greatest hits tour.

One of the city's most famous musical exports will be back on home soil on November 10 when they bring their XYZ tour to South Yorkshire.

Following an incredible 12 months including a critically acclaimed new album and nationwide sell out shows, ABC have announced a brand new UK tour for October and November performing all their greatest hits such as Poison Arrow, When Smokey Sings and The Look Of Love.

The new full band show will see them being joined by another band with local connections, Kid Creole and The Coconuts.

ABC lead singer Martin Fry said: “Here's an opportunity to open up the ABC songbook and journey through all the hits. Lexicon to Lexicon. ABC to XYZ. See you there. "

The band were formed in Sheffield in the 1980s and their debut album The Lexicon Of Love went to number one and sold more than a million copies.

At the forefront of the New Romantic scene and remembered for Fry's trademark gold lame suit, the band clocked up a string of worldwide hits.

Joining the tour as special guests are Kid Creole and The Coconuts, who for over 35 years has been entertaining music lovers around the world.

New York born frontman August Darnell, whose hits include Annie I’m Not Your Daddy and Stool Pigeon, will also be back on familiar territory - the star lived in Dinnington for a time in the early 90s.

He said: "When I listen to the music of ABC, I am reminded of good times and delicious poison arrows. It is an honour to share the stage with Martin Fry. Music lovers, get ready for a funky good time! Hachachacha!"

Tickets are on sale at 10am on March 31 at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

ABC TOUR DATES

Thursday 02 November MANCHESTER BRIDGEWATER HALL

Friday 03 November LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC

Saturday 04 November LONDON PALLADIUM

Monday 06 November BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

Tuesday 07 November BRISTOL COLSTON HALL

Thursday 09 November YORK BARBICAN

Friday 10 November SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

Saturday 11 November GATESHEAD SAGE