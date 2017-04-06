Sheffield date for Grammy award-winner Maren Morris

Grammy award-winning country singer Maren Morris is heading to Sheffield.

The 26-year-old has announced she is bringing her The Hero Tour to the UK this winter – including a show at The Leadmill on November 21.

Maren, from Arlington, Texas, was one of America’s breakthrough artists last year – debut album Hero topped the country charts and reached number five on the US billboard charts, with lead single My Church being crowned best country solo performance at last month’s Grammys, as well as being nominated as best country song.

Tickets for the Sheffield show are now on sale at leadmill.co.uk, priced £18.50

