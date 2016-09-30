Sheffield band awarded cash to help record a new composition

Loxley Silver Band are very pleased to announce that they are now being funded by the PRS for Music Foundation Open Fund.

The PRS for Music Foundation award will allow Loxley Silver Band to perform and record a new Barry Gilbey composition.

Loxley Silver Band are to commission, perform and record up to four unique compositions by the internationally renowned artist Barry Gilbey. This exciting project will create new music which crosses genres from brass band into popular music.

Loxley Silver Band is a traditional brass band based in North Sheffield. Gilbey is a world class modern composer and this is his first composition specifically for traditional brass band. The commissions will be performed live at a world premiere in Sheffield and professionally recorded by Loxley Silver Band. Both the Loxley Silver Band and Barry Gilbey intend that this collaboration will appeal to both traditional brass band and popular music audiences and that the partnership will push the boundaries of the brass band movement in a new and contemporary manner.

Stuart Young, the Secretary of the band, commented: “We are absolutely ecstatic and honoured that we’ve been offered this award from the PRS for Music Foundation amongst so many other very prestigious names. It will allow us to push forward in our goal to expand the scope of the modern brass band and reach new audiences”.