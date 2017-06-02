Sheffield anniversary show for Pigeon Detectives

Yorkshire indie-rockers The Pigeon Detectives are not waiting around when it comes to touring.

Fresh from a tour to mark the release of new album Broken Glances – which included a date at Sheffield’s The Leadmill in March – the Leeds quintet have announced a special tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Wait For Me, including a date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy, on Thursday, November 2.

Wait for Me, which features top-20 singles Romantic Type, I’m Not Sorry and Take Her Back, was a number- three hit following its release in May 2007.

The band said: “Speaking to so many fans over the last decade has made us aware this album really means something to a lot of people.

“For the opportunities and adventures that our debut album provided us with, we will forever be grateful.”

Support comes from Newcastle’s Little Comets and tickets for the Sheffield show, priced from £18, are now on sale from sheffieldacademy.co.uk



MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Katy Perry announces Sheffield Arena show

Take a trip to Wonderland with Take That