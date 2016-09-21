Shakin' Stevens back for new tour visitng Buxton

Veteran pop star Shakin’ Stevens is to embark on his biggest-ever UK tour visiting 33 towns and cities in 2017, including Buxton.

The announcement comes just days after Shaky, as he is known to millions, released his 12th studio album, Echoes Of Our Times.

The Echoes Of Our Times Tour will call at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, April 23.

With 33 hit singles and four UK number ones to his name, the platinum-selling performer will performs new tracks from Echoes Of Our Times, along with classic hits, and a few surprises.

The Welshman was the UK's biggest-selling singles artist in the 1980s, with a distinctive 1950s-style sound that echoed Elvis in his vocal style and looks. His hits included revivals of Fifties songs Green Door, and This Ole House, plus Oh Julie, which he also wrote.

Shaky also played the King on stage in the London West End musical Elvis! in the 1970s.

Speaking about the tour announcement Shaky said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road and introduce the songs from Echoes Of Our Times to people who have seen me perform in the past and those who have not.”

The tour will see the singer unveil another side to his talents, as an artist, songwriter and storyteller.

Echoes Of Our Times blends blues, roots, Americana and classic rock. Detailing stories from his intriguing family history, Shakin’ Stevens has created a remarkable musical tribute to his once mysterious past.

Tickets for the Echoes Of Our Times Tour go on sale at 9am Friday (September 23) and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk