Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announce date at Doncaster Dome

The world famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is coming to The Dome next month.

The world-renowned RPO will be presenting Sound Around, a fun-filled, relaxed concert especially for families with children and young people with additional needs.

The 25-piece orchestra will take showgoers on a voyage of musical discovery, exploring the world of orchestral music through classical masterpieces alongside well-known TV and film themes.

The show will be held at the Dome on March 11.

The concert is relaxed, so is perfect for young people who may need to move around, vocalise or just listen to the music.

If it all gets too much there will be somewhere to chill out.

At the end of the concert, the audience will be able to meet the musicians and even have a go at playing some instruments.

Sound Around is presented in association with Doncaster Music Education Hub and supported by Strategic Touring funds from Arts Council England.

Tickets can be booked on 01302 537704 or 01302 538584.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, based in London, was formed by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946 and has had seven chief conductors, including André Previn.