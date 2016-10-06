Roots ready for a Grimm show

Music club bosses in Doncaster are preparing to welcome “one of the most respected guitar players in old time music today” to the stage.

Beverley Smith, who is also an acclaimed fiddler, singer and dance caller, will be joined by award-winning fiddler and multi-instrumentalist John Grimm when she performs at Roots Music Club in the town tomorrow.

A club spokesman said: “Since 2010 John and Beverly have been performing together at festivals, concerts, workshops and dances across the country and abroad.

“Their performances feature traditional country duets and a sprinkling of newer pieces.

“They choose their songs well, and clearly have spent a great deal of time searching through the archives of rural American folk music.

“Their traditional songs and tunes reveal a deep familiarity with, and great love for the genre.

“From haunting archaic banjo and fiddle tunes to raucous hillbilly singing, they display an ease that sounds nothing but genuine.”

Beverley Smith and John Grimm play Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre on Friday, October 7.

Support comes from Lynn McFarland.

Tickets are £10 on the doors, which open at 7.30pm, or £8 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

The club puts on live concerts every Friday, where leading artists from the blues, folk and roots scenes appear.