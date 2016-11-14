REWIND: Michael Jackson's Black Or White controversial video aired

A quarter of a century ago saw TV premiere of arguably Michael Jackson's most contentious video (here uncensored).

Fox TV aired for first time in November 1991 video illustrating the US singer-songwriter's first single from eighth studio album Dangerous ... Black Or White. Could that be your track in our "Which Michael Jackson Song Are You? celebratory quiz.

He enjoyed much success with the track becoming Billboard Hot 100 fastest chart topper since The Beatles 22 years earlier, platinum selling to make him first artist to secure top spot hits there in 1970s, '80s and '90s.

Here the single became first by an American artist to enter hit parade at number one since countryman Elvis Presley in 1960, also becoming chart-topper in 20 countries worldwide from Canada to Cuba, Finland to France, Sweden to Switzerland.

Fox TV enjoyed highest ever rating when, 25 years ago today, they screened accompanying video - as did our own BBC Top Of The Pops.

From 11-year-old Macaulay Culkin's intro to morphing of talking heads, only previously seen with digital enhancement on Godley & Creme's Cry video, via dances and landmarks of many nations, the film was a masterpiece of racial harmony-illustrating ingenuity.

But final four minutes of footage were surrounded by controversy, seeing censorship on some screenings to sanitise sexually suggestive scenes, violence and vandalism, culminating in the King of Pop's own morphing into an animalistic black panther.

Uncensored video version