REVIEW: Ed Sheeran releases third studio album ÷

With nine singles in the top ten already, it was clear that Ed Sheeran's new album ÷ (pronounced Divide) was not going to disappoint.

And disappoint it did not.

This is Ed's third studio album and has already become of the most significant global album releases of 2017.

It seems the 25-year-old Suffolk native really can do no wrong and is in his finest form yet.

The genre-defying LP is the result of an artist who consistently pushes himself in new directions, uncovering fresh musical ground using a seemingly limitless musical vocabulary.

Drawing inspiration from a host of personal experiences and subjects, Ed takes you through a hugely personal journey, be that reflecting on past relationships, family memories, his musical career or his time off travelling the world in 2016.

Musically ÷ is an array of beautifully orchestrated and emotive ballads, impassioned raps laid over hip hop beats, timeless acoustic guitar masterpieces and innovative, idosyncratic pop music.

÷ is out now on Asylum/Atlantic Records.