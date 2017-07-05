Radio 1 and Strictly Come Dancing star Scott Mills announces DJ date at Doncaster Racecourse

Superstar DJ Scott Mills has announced a summer date at Doncaster Racecourse.

Scott, who began his career on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball and endeared himself to the nation when he took place in the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing, will play after evening racing concludes at Town Moor on July 27.

The announcement comes just days after racegoers reacted with fury after dance stars Rudimental, who had been drafted in to replace Uptown Funk star Mark Ronson, pulled out of the show minutes before they were due on stage.

Spokesman Abby Chandler, head of marketing at Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Scott is a born entertainer and he is a hugely popular DJ who is sure to play an amazing set at one of our legendary summer evening meetings.

“We shall look forward to welcoming him to Doncaster for the first time and feel sure that the entire evening will be a huge success.”

In addition to being a hugely popular radio presenter Scott has made numerous appearance on TV and also DJ’s at events in the UK and Europe.

“Summer evening racing at Doncaster continues to draw in the crowds and the addition of Scott to this evening in late July is expected to attract even more people who can enjoy an evening of quality racing and then a fantastic after party,” said Abby. “It’s a great night out for friends and family and is the best social scene in Doncaster.”

Gates open at 4pm with the first race taking place at 5.45pm. The last race begins at 8.55pm and Scott will commence his performance shortly after.

For tickets visit http://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/fixture/summer-evening-racing-4/