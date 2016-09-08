Olly to show he still has X Factor

One of British music’s biggest stars – who shot to fame on a TV talent show – has announced a new album and arena tour, including a show in Sheffield.

Loveable Essex lad Olly Murs has enjoyed a string of hits since finishing runner-up to Joe McElderry on The X Factor in 2009, including chart-toppers Please Don’t Let Me Go, Dance with Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

Now he is back with his fifth album 24 HRS, released on November 11, ahead of a UK tour next year, including a show at Sheffield Arena on Friday March 10.

A spokesman for the tour promoter said: “After the critical and commercial success of Kiss Me, the smash hit single Olly released last Christmas, and new single You Don’t Know Love, 24 HRS promises to be the best record of his career.

“Olly’s last tour in 2015 was a triumph selling out all 27 dates including four shows at The O2, London.

“This summer Olly played a spellbinding set to a 65,000 Hyde Park crowd as special guest to Take That further confirming his reputation as one of the Britain’s very best live performers.”

Tickets for the Sheffield show go on sale on Friday, September 9, at 9.30am, via Gigs and Tours and Ticket Master