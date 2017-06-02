New album and tour for Sheffield’s Reverend and the Makers

Sheffield heavyweight favourites Reverend and the Makers have warmed up for their appearance at the city’s Don Valley Bowl by revealing details of a new album and tour.

The band, famous for 2007 top-10 hit Heavyweight Champion of the World, play Don Valley Bowl in support of Milburn – fronted by Reverend bassist Joe Carnall junior – tomorrow, Friday, June 2.

And tomorrow tickets will also go on sale for their four-date autumn tour, featuring a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, October 27.

The tour will follow the release of their sixth studio album, The Death of a King, which is now available for pre-order ahead of its physical release on Friday, September 22.

Frontman Jon ‘The Reverend’ McClure said: “Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 9am, bright and early.

“Thank you very much to anyone who’s bought the album already. I can say hand on heart it’s boss.

“So set your alarms, bright and early, 9am Friday morning.”

