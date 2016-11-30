Merry Hell set for Doncaster show

Eight “exuberant jewels” will be creating Merry Hell in Doncaster.

Merry Hell, an eight-piece folk band, are the next group lined up to appear at the town’s Roots Music Club.

A club spokesman said: “Merry Hell was formed from five old members of the 90s band, The Tansads. They have developed a reputation as exhuberant jewels, known for their on-stage vibrancy.

“Merry Hell comes with a history, a pedigree and a bright future.

“In four short years they have risen to become festival favourites, their first three albums finding favour with critics, broadcasters and music fans alike.

“They are continuing to develop an enviable respect for the quality of their songwriting, recordings and live shows.

“Their latest album, Bloodlines, is out now and includes a brilliant song with a strong message for our times, We Need Each Other Now.

Merry Hell play Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, on Friday, December 2.

Support comes from Wilson McGladdery.

n Tickets are £10 on the door, or £8 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk



