Meet Dominic West and friends at sparkling theatrical treat for Macmillan Cancer, in Sheffield

Rub shoulders with the stars as famous names from in and around Sheffield link up for a special fundraiser on Wednesday.

The show, in aid of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Centre, will feature Hollywood actor Dominic West from the Peak district, with Darley Dale’s Tom Chambers of Casualty, Holby City and Father Brown fame, Sheffield actors Sophie Bickerstaff and Oliver Blagden; and the actress Jan Francis. Jan is known to generations from ITV’s Just Good Friends with Paul Nicholas, and recently the BBC’s I Want My Wife Back.

Dominic West grew up in Grindleford and is best known for roles in US dramas The Affair and The Wire, along with Hollywood movies and the West End.

He will perform seasonal pieces, ranging from TS Elliot’s atmospheric poem The Journey of the Magi, to an extract from Tony Harrison’s The Mysteries, and festive delights with other cast members.

Attendees can look forward to excerpts from Cider with Rosie, The Wind in the Willows, poems by Carole Ann Duffy and much more. Festive music will come from Harlequin Brass, The Kinder Children’s Choir and Baslow Choir. Tickets for the event at Sheffield’s St Marie’s Catholic Cathedral, include champagne with the stars. Call 0114 2891391 or email judybull@hotmail.co.uk