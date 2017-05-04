Maxïmo Park ready to Risk Sheffield show

Alt-rockers Maxïmo Park arrive in Sheffield next week hot on the heels of the release of their “blistering new album” Risk To Exist.

Frontman Paul Smith says: ‘The album is, ultimately, about empathy. Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society.

“There’s a questioning of power throughout and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality.

“Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before. The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

Risk to Exist is the sixth studio album from the band of Smith, guitarist Duncan Lloyd, keyboard player Lukas Wooller and drummer Tom English, all of which have reached the top-15 and spawning a string of hit singles, including to-20 hits Appy Som Pressure, Our Velocity and Books from Boxes.

Maxïmo Park play The Leadmill on Wednesday, May 10. For tickets, priced £20, visit leadmill.co.uk

