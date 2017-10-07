Lethal grime star to get Bizzy in Sheffield

British MC Lethal Bizzle’s explicit lyrics of violence and street tales of East London drew reaction and controversy – but also gave him immense popularity among followers of garage and grime in the 2000s.

He emerged as part of the More Fire Crew grime trio, who enjoyed a top-10 hit with Oi! in 2002.

He enjoyed mainstream chart success with songs such as his debut solo track Pow (Forward) in 2004 – a MOBO best single award winner – as well as 2005’s Fire and What We Do.

The Best of Bizzle compilation followed in 2011, along with a string of mainstream hit singles including Not a Saint and top-10 hits Rari WorkOut, in 2014 – a UK indie chart-topper – and 2015’s Fester Skank.

Now the 33-year-old, real name Maxwell Ansah, is back with his new You’ll Never Make A Million From Grime EP, which features the likes of fellow British grime star Skepta on lead track I Win.

And Lethal Bizzle is taking the EP on the road this autumn, including a show at Sheffield University’s Foundry on Thursday, October 12.

For tickets, see foundrysu.com