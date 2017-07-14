Leadmill date for Levellers

Folk-punk favourites Levellers celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of their second full-length, and now classic, album Levelling the Land last year with a huge sold out tour of the UK, including a date in Sheffield.

And now the Brighton band – famous for songs such as Julie, This Garden, Hope Street and What a Beautiful Day – are back in the Steel City after announcing plans for a new album this year, their first since 2012’s Static on the Airwaves.

A Leadmill spokesman said: “Emerging victorious through the ups and downs of label deals, the spats with the music press and the wear and tear of touring, Levellers are still going strong after nearly 30 years in the game. They run their own label, have their own studio and their own festival. Love them or hate them: you can’t help but admire them.

“Levellers released their ‘Greatest Hits’ in 2014 via their own On The Fiddle label and reissued Levelling the Land in 2016.”

For any remaining tickets to the show at The Leadmill on Saturday, July 15, call The Leadmill on 0114 272 7040.