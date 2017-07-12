Killers return to Sheffield Arena

Tickets go on sale tomorrow to see American rockers The Killers at Sheffield Arena.

The Las Vegas superstars are heading out on tour to coincide with the release of their fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, later this year – and have just released the video for their new single The Man, the first taster of the new album.

The video was shot in and around Las Vegas and sees the band collaborate with award-winning director Tim Mattia.

The quartet, fronted by Brandon Flowers, shot to fame in 2004 with the release of their debut album Hot Fuss, a UK number one, and accompanying singles Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside.

Wonderful Wonderful is their first album in five years, following 2006’s Sam’s Town, Day & Age in 2008 and 2012’s Battle Born, all UK number ones as well.

Tickets to the Sheffield show, on Saturday, November 25, priced £50.40, £61.60 and £72.80, including booking fee, go on sale on Friday, July 14, at 9am, from www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, 0114 256 5656 or in person at the arena box office.

Wonderful Wonderful has been recorded with producer Jacknife Lee during album sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and is said to be shaping up to be the band’s “most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems that make The Killers one of the world’s biggest and most beloved rock bands”.