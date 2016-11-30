Jack Savoretti set for Sheffield show

Radio darling Jack Savoretti has announced a small spring UK tour – including a show in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old Italian-English acoustic singer-songwriter is currently preparing for the release of single I’m Yours.

A tour spokesman said: “The track is an achingly warm, heartfelt ballad.

“It is the second single to be released from his stunning new album Sleep No More, following the BBC Radio 2-playlisted lead single When We Were Lovers, with its big heart and spellbinding rhythm.

“A beautiful collection of 12 original tracks,Sleep No More is Jack’s second top-10 record and his highest charting album yet, entering the UK album chart at number six on release.

“Now, following his triumphant UK tour earlier this month, including his biggest show to date at a sold out London’s Hammersmith Apollo, Jack lays down his marker for 2017 with the announcement of seven further UK dates next year, winding up at London’s prestigious Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday, March 29.

Jack plays Sheffield City Hall’s ballroom on Sunday, March 26.

n Tickets, priced from £22.50, are now on sale from 0114 278 9789, in person at the venue and www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

