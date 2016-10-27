Irish great to take Root at club

“One of the great Irish singers” is set to take to the stage in Doncaster.

Andy Irvine is the next act to perform at the town’s Roots Music Club.

A club spokesman said: “One of the great Irish singers, Andy’s voice is one of a handful of truly great ones that gets to the very soul of Ireland.

“He has been hailed as ‘a tradition in himself’.

“Musician, singer, songwriter, Andy has maintained his highly individual performing skills throughout his 45-year career.

“From Sweeney’s Men in the mid-Sixties to the enormous success of Planxty in the 70s and then from Patrick Street to Andy Irvine & Donal Lunny’s Mozaik, Andy has been a world music pioneer and an icon for traditional music and musicians.

“As a soloist, Andy fills the role of the archetypal troubadour with a show and a travelling lifestyle that reflect his lifelong influence, Woody Guthrie.

“His repertoire consists of Irish traditional songs, dexterous Balkan dances and a compelling cannon of his own self-penned songs.

Andy Irvine plays Roots Music Club at the alternate venue of Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster town centre, tomorrow, Friday, October 28. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Support comes from Tom Fletcher.

n Tickets are £12 on the door, or £10 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk