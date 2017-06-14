Intimate date for Sheffield’s Boy on a Dolphin

They have been together more than 20 years, filled major stadiums all over America, Canada and the UK, and are heading to Rotherham for two shows at an intimate little venue.

Boy On A Dolphin found fame and fortune back in the 1990s, after they won an international song-writing competition which took the Sheffield band to Vancouver, and landed them a lucrative contract with Atlantic Records.

Vocalist John Reilly, Spanish guitar player Pete Hiley, bassist Andy Needham and drummer Darren Ford went on a sell out tour of Canada and the US fuelled by the huge success of their debut album Barkers Pool to Thunder Bay – recorded at Bryan Adams’s home overlooking Vancouver Bay.

The band returned to the UK ultimately, and have continued to air their unique acoustic sound and strong Latin rhythms – albeit only once or twice a year – in their native South Yorkshire.

Their annual pre-Christmas show at Sheffield City Hall has proved as popular as ever in recent times with the venue virtually full to capacity last December.

John, Pete, Andy and Darren will be lining up at Letwell Village Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27 and 28. Tickets for Tuesday’s show have sold out, but a small number are still available for Wednesday’s concert priced £12.

Contact Martyn Sharpe and Andy Swift for more information on 01909 731626 or 540694.

