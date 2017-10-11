Hometown show for Sheffield’s RedFaces

After storming performances at Community Festival and support slots with DMA’s the latest band off the Sheffield treadmill of music stars, RedFaces, are back with a hometown show.

It has already been a jam-packed year for the band, from playing a sold out set at Live at Leeds, to sponsoring the kit for their local football team, Ecclesall Rangers, RedFaces are showing no signs of slowing down.

Latest single ‘Wise Up’, the follow up to incendiary debut Kerosene, is currently setting playlists alight across the board.

RedFaces are Harry Lyon, Isaac White, Charlie Yapp and Ryan Laycock, four lads from Sheffield treading a well-worn path.

The journey started at 2Fly studios in Sheffield, recording demos with Alan Smyth, the man behind the Arctic Monkeys’ first ventures. Out of these sessions came the band’s first release ‘Katie Come Home’ in early 2015 – championed by BBC Introducing, it also attracted the attention of the London A&R fraternity, eventually signing with RCA last year.

RedFaces play Sheffield’s Plug on Saturday, October 14. For tickets, see the-plug.com