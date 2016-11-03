Hometown heroes are determined to Bring the noise at headline show

Acclaimed Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizon are preparing for their biggest hometown gig to date – when they take to the stage for a headline show at a packed Sheffield Arena.

The modern metal band have been riding the creast of a wave since their fifth studio album, last year’s That’s the Spirit, topped the charts around the world, as well as reaching number two in the UK.

And lead guitarist Lee Malia admits things have gone crazy over the last couple of years for the band which first formed as teenagers back in 2004.

“It’s gone up another level for a while,” he says.

“We’ve been going for 12 years and have built up an underground fanbase.

“But a couple of songs got played on Radio 1 and since then it’s really kicked off.”

With the fame comes the fans and Lee admits he finds it “weird” when he gets recognised, but say he has it easy compared with lead singer Oli Sykes.

“When I was younger I was really shy, so sometimes I still am when people want to talk to me.

“It’s always really nice when people want to tell you they love what you do though.

“I don’t have it too bad though,” he says. “Oli has it constantly wherever he goes.”

Including at Justin Bieber’s Sheffield Arena show last week, where Beliebers took a break from screaming to grab a selfie with the tattooed frontman who was in the audience – with Oli promising one fan the band would “put on a better show” than Justin.

“Our Sheffield gig will be pretty intense” admits Lee.

“All our family and friends will be there.

“We have all been going to the arena for gigs since we were young and we have always wanted to play there.”

n Bring Me The Horizon play Sheffield Arena on Sunday, November 6. Support comes from Don Broco and Basement. For tickets, priced £38.50, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk